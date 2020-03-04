Soniia hopes All England won't be cancelled

SONIIA Cheah is keeping her fingers crossed that next week’s All England will not be called off, as she is eager to see how far she has improved after a short training stint in Thailand.

Following the Thailand Masters in January, the 27-year-old had stayed back to train alongside World No 5, Ratchanok Intanon at the Banthongyord Badminton Club.

According to Soniia, the 10-day training stint really pushed her both physically and mentally.

Soniia, who will face former world champion Ratchanok in the first round in Birmingham, said: “I really hope the All

England won’t be cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Right now, we still don’t know.

According to Soniia, the 10-day training stint really pushed her both physically and mentally.

“I want to see how far I've improved since my training in Thailand because it was different from how we train here.

“It really pushed me, because they also do physical drills at night, on top of the morning and evening sessions.”

On whether she is confident of beating the Thai ace, especially after training with her, Soniia said: “I don’t think the training was specifically for me to beat Ratchanok.

“It's more for me to see how far I’ve improved.

“More importantly, let’s hope the All England is not postponed.”

In her previous two outings at the All England, Soniia failed to clear the first round.

The national squad will leave for England on Saturday, but following the postponement of the German Open, which was supposed to be held this week, talks are that the oldest badminton tournament will follow suit.