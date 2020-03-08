BWF should extend qualifying period

THE BA of Malaysia (BAM) will make a formal request to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to extend the Olympic qualifying period as the Covid-19 outbreak has led to the cancellation and postponement of several tournaments.

BWF, in a recent press release, made it clear that they will not make adjustments to the qualifying period, which runs until May 2.

However, BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said it was only fair for BWF to extend it as it would give shuttlers a fair chance of qualifying for the Games.

Norza claimed that BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh suggested it to BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund recently.

So far, the China Masters and the German Open along with the Polish Open and Vietnam International Challenge have been cancelled or postponed while the fate of upcoming events within the qualifying period is still unknown.

“We hope the qualifying period will be extended. So far, four tournaments have been postponed or cancelled, and more events could face a similar fate,” said Norza, after chairing the Olympic Council of Malaysia’s (OCM) executive council meeting in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

“Everyone needs to be fair to the players. We hope the BWF will give due consideration and make adjustments.

“We will make a formal resquest to BWF as soon as possible.”

The cancellation of last week’s German Open affected the national doubles squad’s plans as they were forced to continue their training stint for another 10 days in Paris after last month’s Spain Masters.

Those affected were Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (men’s doubles), Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, Vivian Hoo-Yap Chen Wen (women’s doubles), Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing (mixed doubles).

They are now in Birmingham to prepare for the All England, which starts on Wednesday.

Norza said his coaches and players are taking precautionary measures in Birmingham.

“I hope the players will focus on qualifying for the Olympics. They should not be too worried about the cancellation and postponement of tournaments. Allow us to sort it out and plan their schedules accordingly.”

Norza also hopes the qualifying period for other affected sports will be extended as well.

He added that the OCM will work closely with the International Olympic Council and the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, as well as hold discussions with the respective international sports association to get the qualifying period extended.

Those who have qualified for the Olympics are Khairulnizam Afendy, Nur Shazrin Latif, Nuraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali (sailing); Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (gymnastics); Khairul Anuar Mohamad (archery); Nur Dhabitah Sabri, Wendy Ng, Pandelela Rinong and Leong Mun Yee (diving); and Azizulhasni Awang and Shah Firdaus Sahrom (track cycling).