KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia made a dream debut at the All England in Birmingham today by shocking Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the first round.

Zii Jia, who had lost to Jonatan in all their four previous meetings, carved out a 21-15, 21-13 victory this time.

World No 13 Zii Jia outplayed World No 6 Jonatan in 41 minutes.

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann said: “Zii Jia played well today and was very composed.’