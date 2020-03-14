BAM's flagship event faces the chop

THE Malaysia Open could be cancelled following the call by the Health Ministry to cancel or postpone all competitions in the country due to Covid-19 concerns.

The flagship tournament of the BA of Malaysia (BAM) is set to be held at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on March 31-April 4.

Several international badminton tournaments have already been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said they are doing everything possible to ensure strict safety measures are in place for the Malaysia Open.

He added it is still too early to make a decision with regard to the tournament.

“As far as the BAM are concerned, the tournament is still on.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF) are currently getting feedback from member nations on their participation in the Malaysia Open.

“We will know more from BWF secretary-general (Thomas Lund) tomorrow (today).”

Only one public entrance will be open for fans at the Axiata Arena.

The venue will also be disinfected twice a day during the competition.

The organisers have pledged to refund ticket buyers if a decision is taken to bar spectators from the event.

Several players have voiced their displeasure over BWF’s slow action in calling off tournaments.

Denmark shuttler Hans Kristian Vittinghus, on Twitter, said: “It’s a very unfair playing field at the moment.

“You can’t know which tournaments to enter as you don’t know which are safe (if any), and you can’t know which ones will be played and which ones will be cancelled.

“I urge BWF and the continental federations to show strong leadership in this extraordinary situation and suspend all international badminton.”

Several other players including India’s Saina Nehwal, P. Kashyap and K. Srikanth, and Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen have also urged BWF to look into the matter.

BWF’s feedback and recommendation on the status of the Malaysia Open will give a clear indication on how serious are they in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.