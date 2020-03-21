None of Malaysia's players, officials contracted Covid-19 from All England trip

The BA of Malaysia (BAM) could sigh with relief yesterday. The test results were out. Negative.

None of the Malaysian shuttlers who competed in the All England which ended on Sunday, contracted the dreaded Covid-19.

Some good news to share with the national players who have been in quarantine.

BAM declared yesterday that all 21 players and seven coaches, who returned from the All England championships, had passed the Covid-19 test.

BAM said in a statement: “BAM, after consulting experts from the National Sports Council, as well as National Sports Institute, did Covid-19 tests on all 21 players and seven coaches who went for the All England in Birmingham.

“All the results were negative.

“However, the national players will continue to observe the nationwide Movement Control Order imposed by the government, and are set to follow their individual training programmes.”

At the All England, Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia went on a heroic run to reach the men’s singles semi-finals.

In the first round, Zii Jia, 21, upstaged Indonesia’s Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie before ousting China’s Li Guang Zu in the next round.

Zii Jia then stunned China’s Olympic champion Chen Long 21-12, 21-18 in the quarter-finals before he was edged 21-17, 13-21, 19-21 by former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the last four.