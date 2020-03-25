BWF may freeze world rankings following Olympics postponement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) have asked to be given time to find a solution to their Olympic quandary.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year due to Covid-19 and the cancellation of several tournaments this year (which would have acted as Olympic qualifiers), many players have no avenues left to qualify.

The BWF have found themselves under tremendous pressure to come up with a new formula for Olympic qualification.

BWF said in a statement today: “The unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many unforeseen challenges.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in welcoming the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“As we have learnt in recent months, balancing the many necessary considerations for the whole of sport has been a complex exercise, so we are supportive of how difficult this decision would have been for the IOC and TOCOG.

“We are still at this point left with some uncertainty on new dates for the Games but we ask for patience from the entire badminton community to allow the BWF, in collaboration and consensus with the IOC, IPC and TOCOG, to gain a better understanding of what the next 12 months will look like.

“For our athletes, we will review any impacts on the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system to ensure a fair solution is found to qualify players for the postponed Games."

“BWF, in the short-term, are also looking into the possibility of freezing world rankings until international tournaments start again.

“However, we are still working on the technical solution to ensure the freezing and eventual un-freezing of world rankings works fairly for all players and we will announce this shortly.”