BAM not dropping players, yet

The BA of Malaysia (BAM) will not drop any players, not until the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted.

While underperforming players can breathe a sigh of relief, BAM have warned them against taking things for granted.

Speaking to Timesport yesterday, BAM secretary general Kenny Goh said: “Players should always be at their best. They need to stay fit and competitive.

“Any decision will only be made after the MCO. We also need to wait for the Badminton World Federation to announce the reviewed Olympic qualification system.

“Having said that, players should not take things for granted and use the MCO as an excuse to slack off.”

After dropping seven players in January, BAM were expected to trim down their squad further this month.

However, the global Covid-19 situation has put everything on hold, including the Tokyo Olympics, which has been moved to July next year.