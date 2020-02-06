Walscheid sets pace ahead of Petronas LTdL

KOTA KINABALU: NTT Pro Cycling sent out an early warning to their Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) rivals after their sprinter Max Walscheid clinched a confident victory in the Malaysian International Criterium – a warm up event – here today.

Walscheid outkicked Terengganu Cycling Team's (TSG) Harrif Saleh (second) and St George Cycling Team's Blake Quick (third) to clinch the win in one hour and 42 minutes and one second.

A total of 116 riders competed in the 80km race.

Walscheid is happy to kick-off his season with an early win.

"I think we were always in a good position today (yesterday). We had two of our strongest guys in the breakaway, so we didn't have to ride (and chase)," said the 26-year-old.

"It's a pretty nice feeling to start the season with a win.

NTT are the only WorldTeam competing in this year's LTdL.

RESULTS

1 Max Walscheid (Ger) NNT Pro Cycling 1:42:01s, 2 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team, 3 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Cycling Team, 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane, 5 Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept - All same time.