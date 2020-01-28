Sherman, Khairul Helmi join Kedah in Korea

KEDAH will be in full force when they face FC Seoul in today’s AFC Champions League (ACL) playoff match at Seoul World Cup Stadium as Liberian striker Kpah Sherman and defender Khairul Helmi Johari have joined the team in South Korea.

Both Sherman and Khairul Helmi did not travel with their teammates on Saturday due to visa and passport issues.

Kedah FA honorary secretary Asmirul Anuar Aris confirmed that the duo have joined the team in Korea.

Red Eagles coach Aidil Sharin Sahak will assess their fitness before deciding whether they should be involved in the match.

The winner of the match will join Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the group stage of the ACL.

“The six-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur to Seoul might take a toll on Sherman and Khairul Helmi, so we need to see whether they will be able to recover ahead of the game,” said Asmirul.

Kedah earned a showdown against Seoul after they thrashed Hong Kong’s Tai Po 5-1 in Alor Star last week.

Ivory Coast-born striker Kipre Tchetche was the toast with a hat-trick while midfielder Hadin Azman netted a brace.

“Seoul are, no doubt, a good team but anything can happen in football. Our squad are gearing up well, but the players still need to work on their chemistry.

“We are also concerned whether the players will be able to adapt to the cold weather, but I believe as professionals they will do so. I believe they will perform to their best ability and try to create history,” he added.

However, Aidil may need to reshuffle as some players are down with the flu.

Khairul Helmi said: “Some players are down with the flu and among them are goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim and forward Azamuddin Akil.

“The team, however, are in good spirit and eager to play.”