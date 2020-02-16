PJ Stadium is Red Giants' pick if their Shah Alam venue fails inspection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Petaling Jaya Stadium in Kelana Jaya is Selangor’s top pick for the new M-League season if the Shah Alam Stadium does not meet requirements set by the Malaysia Football League (MFL).

The Shah Alam Stadium failed its first inspection recently after the pitch and dressing rooms did not meet MFL’s guidelines. A second inspection will be conducted by MFL.

FA of Selangor (FAS) secretary Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon, however, is confident the Shah Alam Stadium, which has been their home venue since 1994, will meet the requirements when the second inspection is conducted on Friday.

“I am confident the Red Giants will retain the Shah Alam Stadium as their home ground. Based on recent developments, chances of playing there are bright, but some sections of the venue will be off limits for refurbishing,” he said.

Selangor will host their first Super League match this year on March 7 against Perak.