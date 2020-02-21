Less money for M-League

IT’S getting less and lesser, the money for M-League teams.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced yesterday that the 12 teams in the Super League will get RM1 million each in broadcasting rights for the 2020 season which kicks off on Feb 28.

Recently, the MFL announced they had secured sponsorships (amounts not revealed) from Telekom Malaysia and CIMB for the M-League.

The news of RM1 milllion for each of the 12 Super League teams means they are getting less this season. In the previous year, Super League teams got RM1.5 million each from the MFL. This means a reduction of RM500,000.

MFL’s annual payments to the Super League teams, who are stakeholders in the national league, are diminishing. In 2018, the teams were getting RM3 million each.

And the 12 teams in the second tier Premier League are also getting less. Instead of getting RM1 million (the sum talked about earlier), they will get RM500,000 each just as in the previous year.

MFL interim chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the payments were based on the 75 per cent disbursement for stakeholders.

“Based on the income that MFL has managed to get through sponsorships so far, a total of RM18 million will be allotted for league stakeholders.

“All the stakeholders were made known of this through the meeting that was held today to explain about MFL’s income and operation spending this season.”