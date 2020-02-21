Another red card for Shah Alam Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: The Shah Alam Stadium is still not fit for this year’s M-League.

The Malaysia Football League (MFL) conducted a second inspection today, and found that the venue’s polycarbonate roof is not in a good condition.

However, the venue’s pitch and dressing rooms have met MFL’s requirements.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ghani Hassan said the venue operator has been advised to install netting under the roof as a precautionary measure against any of it falling down.

“We will conduct a third inspection on Feb 28. The Shah Alam Stadium must meet all requirements for the M-League before it can be used by Selangor.

“Selangor’s first home match of the season is on March 7 and we will see how it goes,” said Ghani today.

The Petaling Jaya Stadium in Kelana Jaya is Selangor’s top pick for the new M-League season if the Shah Alam Stadium does not meet requirements set by the MFL.