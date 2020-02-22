Lyon clinch key win ahead of Juventus test

PARIS: Five days out from facing Juventus in the Champions League last 16, Lyon clinched a morale-boosting 2-0 win at Metz on Friday in French Ligue 1.

A penalty from Moussa Dembele in the eighth minute of injury time at the end of the first half and a goal from Houssem Aouar after three minutes of stoppage time in the second half gave Lyon the three points.

It was a first win for Lyon following two draws and two losses and moved them into sixth place in the table on 37 points.

Metz' French Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja (2nd R) tries to stop a penalty during the French L1 football match between Metz (FC Metz) and Lyon (OL) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-Metz, eastern France, on February 21, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)

Lyon gave a debut to Brazilian winter transfer window recruit Bruno Guimaraes while Leo Dubois returned from a knee injury suffered in November.

Metz, who went down to their second home defeat of the season, stay in 15th place with 28 points. - AFP