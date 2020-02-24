Close ￬

Real's Marcelo in court for speeding and driving without licence

Levante's North Macedonian forward Enis Bardhi (L) challenges Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo during the Spanish league football match Levante UD against Real Madrid CF at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia on February 22, 2020. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
By AFP - February 24, 2020 @ 11:13pm

MADRID: Brazil defender Marcelo has been in court for driving with a suspended licence for the second time in seven years and speeding, a Madrid court revealed on Monday.

The high courts of justice in the Spanish capital said that the Real Madrid left-back had admitted to the offences after reportedly being clocked driving at 134 km/h (83.2mph) in a 120km/h zone in December.

He was subsequently found to be without a valid licence.

Marcelo was told to appear at a second hearing in March when sentencing could be handed down.

In March 2013 the 31-year-old, who has been at Real since 2007, was fined 6,000 euros ($6,492) for driving after his licence had been revoked. - AFP

