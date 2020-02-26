Red Eagles 'love' underdog status

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah are relishing their underdog status ahead of Friday’s Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

Kedah coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said his team will not be overawed by their more celebrated opponents.

“Red Eagles love being underdogs. It is the best role you can be in. We like it,” said Aidil today.

“JDT, I feel, will be more motivated playing in their new stadium. Every team with a new venue would want to start with a win.

“However, we will do no favours as we want to start the season with a good result as well.

“It is not easy playing against JDT. I have reminded the players to be tough and play to instructions.

“Focus is the key word here. We need to be mentally tough throughout 90 minutes.”

Strikers Kipri Tchetche and last season’s Super League Golden Boot winner Kpah Sherman will lead the Red Eagles attack with Renan Alves, Amin Nazari and Shakir Hamzah making up their foreign quota.

“Our attack looks solid with Tchetche and Sherman in the line up. We have done our homework on JDT and are ready to take them on,” he added.

Last season, JDT regained their Super League and Charity Shield crowns and won the Malaysia Cup, while Kedah won the FA Cup.