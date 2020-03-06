Malaysia await outcome of Fifa, AFC meeting on Covid-19

WILL the March international window be affected by Covid-19 with matches called off? This will be among the issues when Fifa hold meetings with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) this week.

This month’s March international window will see Malaysia play United Arab Emirates on March 26 before hosting Vietnam on March 31.

Some of the matches worldwide may be affected but it is unlikely that Fifa will scrap the entire March international window.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), who are the organisers of the M-League, are also monitoring the situation.

In a statement yesterday, MFL said they are prepared for the worst case scenario, the postponement of the M-League but they will await advice from the Health Ministry.

“The decision to postpone the M-League isn’t easy because it involves a lot of important parties.

“However, MFL will put the safety of the players, officials and fans first,” said MFL chief executive officer, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan.

“MFL are constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation with the help of the Health Ministry and we have the proper measures in place.

“Whatever it is, MFL will act if the Health Ministry issues an official announcement.

“We will discuss with our stakeholders whether teams are to play in empty stadiums or to take other measures.”

Prior to the Feb 28 kick-off for the 2020 season, MFL had issued a circular to all the teams on

the need for precautionary measures such as hand sanitisers, temperature checks and face masks.