Troubled Melaka United living dangerously

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka United are in danger of suffering the same fate as Perlis, that is being kicked out of the Super League.

Perlis were expelled from the Premier League last year season after they failed to pay salaries to their players.

Melaka United are now looking down that road. On Friday, the Mouse Deer were docked three points for failure to settle the salary arrears of their players. Earlier in the year, they were already given a stern warning by FAM.

Despite the warning, Melaka United still couldn’t keep to the payment schedule that they had promised to their players and officials.

Following the deduction of three points, Melaka have dropped from third in the Super League table to 11th place.

FAM secretary general Stuart Ramalingam said: “Melaka’s failure to settle the balance (salaries owing) should not be related to the change of state government or the Movement Control Order due to Covid-19 because the deadline for the amounts due was before both incidences.”

He said FAM will give Melaka United about six weeks, until April 30, for them to settle the salary arrears, failing which another six points will be deducted.

Melaka United Soccer Association secretary general Farhan Ibrahim, when contacted, said: “We will wait for instructions from the new president (Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali) because now everyone is under quarantine.”