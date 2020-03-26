MFL forced to play waiting game due to uncertainty

THE M-League secretariat must be prepared for any eventualities following the suspension of the M-League, said Malaysian Football League (MFL) director Datuk Yusoff Mahadi.

With the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) being extended to April 14, Yusoff admits Malaysian football is in limbo, and all they can do is wait.

“The MFL board have told the MFL secretariat to find out what are the options available.

“The secretariat needs to be prepared for any situations. As for now, there are no decisions yet,” said Yusoff, who is also FAM deputy president.

“We can’t deny that some teams have been affected financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s unexpected and unpredictable. So, we have to look at all aspects.

“When we played behind closed doors, there were losses, this is something that can’t be fixed but we try to minimise (the damage) as much as possible.”

Yusoff said MFL will wait for the government’s decision (as to when the MCO is over) before they take the next step.

“If the government ends the MCO, we could start the league earlier to lessen the teams’ financial losses.

“But some players could be asking for extension because they need to build back their fitness (after much inaction due to the MCO).”

Asked whether any corporate sponsor of the M-League has offered financial support for players affected by the pandemic, Yusoff said if they come forward, MFL will the money to the players.