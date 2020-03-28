Football legends urge teams and players to compromise

KUALA LUMPUR: Football legends Datuk Hassan Sani, Datuk Santokh Singh and Datuk Soh Chin Aun have called for compromises and empathy after the M-League was suspended due to Covid-19.

Footballers are up in arms after Kelantan FA said they want to cut players’ salaries while several other clubs are expected to act similarly.

While FAM have urged teams and players to hold discussions on coming up with an acceptable solution, the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia said they are against any pay cut and insisted that players’ contracts with teams be honoured.

Hassan said he is aware of the difficult situation that the teams and players are going through especially after the government-enforced Movement Control Order (MCO) has been extended to April 14.

The former national striker urged all those involved in the M-League to discuss among themselves to find ways that can help them mitigate the situation.

While salaries have become the main issue after teams lost their revenue due to cancelled matches, Hassan feels that the teams, players and FAs should have a sense of compromise.

“I hope everyone can be patient because we didn't ask for this to happen and it involves the safety of everyone,” said Hassan.

“When something unprecedented like this happens, everyone needs to sit together to discuss especially in matters concerning salaries and players' welfare.

“Everyone needs to have a deeper understanding. Even in major leagues in Europe, clubs are cutting wages.

“For us in Malaysia, it depends on the outcome of the discussions between players and their respective teams, and whether they are willing to sacrifice during these trying times.”

Santokh said: “Now is not the time to point fingers because what's happening is a global issue that concerns everyone's health and safety.

“What's more important is how these teams and players face it together.

“We can't blame anyone in this situation. We understand what the players are going through especially when they aren't sure when they will be playing again.

“Teams and officials need to understand that they have to stay strong and keep in touch with one another to find a solution.”

Chin Aun said: “For me, what's important is that we wait for the virus to die down because until then, competitions will not resume.

“I understand there are some well off clubs who can withstand this, but there are teams who are struggling and worried.

“So, don't waste time, discuss nicely and find ways to deal with this situation.”