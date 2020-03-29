Coronavirus scuppers Red Devils' trip to KL

MANCHESTER United will not be in Kuala Lumpur on July 29.

Their exhibition match against an M-League All-Stars team has been called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The game was supposed to be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

United, the former English Premier League champions, were also supposed to play in Kolkata (July 23) and Jakarta (July 26).

“The Red Devils will not be coming to Asia. This is due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Premier League could be extended if things do not get better.

“This was agreed upon between both United and the organisers. Depending on their schedule, United might decide to play matches in Asia next year,” said a source.

Malaysia and United played two exhibition matches at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil in 2009. United, as expected, recorded 3-2 and 2-0 wins.