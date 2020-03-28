Quartararo: Playstation is fun but I'm faster in reality!

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team's (SRT) Fabio Quartararo has taken to virtual racing to stay in sharp and entertained while riding out the Covid-19 pandemic at home in Andorra.

Quartararo, who finished last season as the MotoGP Rookie of Year and Top Independent Rider, admitted that he is not as fast in virtual races as he usually is in real life, but is having just as much fun.

Maintaining his physical fitness in preparation for the start of the season, which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is also a priority for the 20-year-old.

“I’m fast on the Playstation but if you look at the standings compared to the top guys there (in virtual), I’m faster in reality,” said Quartararo.

“But it’s true that it’s always good to have fun on the MotoGP video game and I’m really lucky to have one at home during these tough moments.

“We don’t know when we’ll start the season but of course we need to be fit and 100 per cent prepared for whenever the first race is. So I’m training hard and, of course, looking forward to starting the season.

“I’m basically spending hours doing workout at home to keep my body in good shape. I try to control what I’m eating and that’s it, I can’t do a lot more in this extraordinary situation.”

The Frenchman added that he is also keeping in touch with his SRT team members who are spread around the world.

Fellow SRT rider Franco Morbidelli, who is based in Italy, had recently disclosed that he is learning the harmonica and cajon in his free time during lockdown.

“We have a Whatsapp group and almost every day we are sending messages. I think it’s really important to keep contact with the people that help you a lot and that you love,” added Quartararo.

“We are a team and we need to support each other as a team.

“All over the world people are having tough moments, but we need to keep strong and keep going and I’m sure normality will come back. I hope something will happen soon for a good solution.”

While Moto2 and Moto3 were able to race for one round in Qatar, the MotoGP field have yet to line up on the grid this season.

The season was initially pushed back to Jerez in early May but even that has been postponed now.

Le Mans (May 15-17) and Mugello (May 29-31) remain on the calendar for now, but it remains to be seen whether they will go on as planned.