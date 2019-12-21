Armed Forces lift six gold at weightlifting championship

KUALA LUMPUR: Armed Forces emerged overall champions with six gold medals, in the National Weightlifting Championship.

Held at the Suria Sabah Shopping Mall in Kota Kinabalu, Armed Forces also smashed eight national records.

Second overall was Terengganu while third was Perlis.

The men’s gold came via Private Nur Hamizan Abu Bakar in the junior/senior 61kg category with a total lift of 239kg; Private Loro Wellkinson Peuji in the senior 81kg category with a total lift of 307kg; and Afiqhaziq Daniel Rohizanudin in the senior 89kg category with a total lift of 281kg.

Courtesy of the Defence Ministry: Private Loro Wellkinson Peuji winning the senior 81kg category gold with a total lift of 307kg in the National Weightlifting Championship at the Suria Sabah Shopping Mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Armed Forces Weightlifting Association chairman Col Inderjit Singh said that Loro also set three new national records with his feat, while Afiqhaziq achieved one record.

For women, Private Mimi Syazwani Zainal Abidin struck two gold in the junior/senior 76kg category, lifting a total of 192kg on her to set a new national record.

Corporal Nurul Farhanah Johari got Armed Forces sixth gold in the senior 81kg category with a 178kg total lift.

“In the process, she broke three national records,” said Inderjit, who is the Non-Commissioned Officers College director in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

He added that his team also secured one silver and one bronze.

Armed Forces last were overall team champions in 2009.

Other teams that took part in Kota Kinabalu were from Johor, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, Perak, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, the National Sports Council and the police.