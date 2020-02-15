Heng Wai sets up grudge match against Xin Ying

WONG Heng Wai has revenge on her mind after checking into the girls’ semi-finals of the Under-17 category at the National Junior Championships yesterday.

The Kedah-born was far from her best but did enough to grab an 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8 win over Negri Sembilan’s Yasshmita Jadishkumar in the quarter-finals in Bukit Jalil.

The reward for the US Junior Open winner will be a clash against second seed Yee Xin Ying for a place in the final today.

Bukit Jalil Sports School student Xin Ying was effortless in beating Selangor’s Jennifer Lewis 11-2, 11-3, 11-5.

Heng Wai is eager to avenge her quarter-final defeat to Xin Ying in the quarter-finals of last year’s edition.

“I probably didn’t play as well as I should as I was struggling to get my shots going in the third game,” admitted Heng Wai.

“I’m eager to play Xin Ying once again. She has improved a lot recently.

“I haven’t played her in a long time, but I believe tomorrow is a new day and I will have my chances against her.”

Top seed Aira Azman powered past Laavanya Kugan 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 to set up a last-four clash with Selangor’s N.

Shasmithaa.

Joint fifth-eighth seed Shasmithaa came through with an 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-2 upset win over joint third-fourth seed Nathalie Sim of Sarawak.