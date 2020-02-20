Aira and Co in full flow in Sea Cup

TEENAGERS Aira Azman, Wong Heng Wai and Duncan Lee are showing why Malaysia is the dominant power in squash in Southeast Asia.

The Malaysians proved to be a class above their rivals when they stormed into the semi-finals of the Sea Cup at the Vajiravudh College in Bangkok yesterday.

The 15-year-old Aira hardly broke a sweat when she blew past Indonesia’s Yaisha Putri Yasandi 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 in the quarter-finals while Heng Wai, 16, was also barely tested in her 11-2, 11-2, 11-0 victory over Thailand’s Arichaya Chujit. Duncan, 17, ousted Indonesia’s Arista Prima 11-6, 11-7, 11-2.

It was the perfect start for the Malaysian girls who are out to keep the women’s singles title won by compatriot Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi last year.

Both Aira and Heng Wai will, however, have a much tougher task in the semi-finals in their bid to set up an all-Malaysian final.

Aira will be up against top seed and World No 81 Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines while second seed Heng Wai will take on Filipina Yvonne Dalida.

National coach Shahril Shahidan believes both girls definitely need to stay focused in the semi-finals.

“It was a bit too easy for them today as their opponents simply had no chance,” said Shahril. “It’s definitely going to be tougher tomorrow, especially for Aira as Jemyca is a pretty good player.

“But I’m confident that Aira should have some advantage as Jemyca is also competing in the jumbo doubles event.”