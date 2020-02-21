Aira stuns top seed Jemyca

YOUNGSTER Aira Azman oozed class as she stormed into the final of the SEA Cup squash championships in Bangkok yesterday.

The 15-year-old played with a maturity beyond her years to topple top seed Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-6 in the semi-finals.

Aira was always a step faster as she raced into a two-game lead. Aribado, ranked World No 81, however gave herself a fighting chance when she nicked the third game 11-9.

But Aira recomposed herself and came back strongly in the fourth to seal her spot in the final.

It will be an all-Malaysian final after second seed Wong Heng Wai sent Filipina Yvonne Dalida packing with a 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 win.