Kelantan set to get its chance after being sidelined for many years

KUALA LUMPUR: After being sidelined for many years, Kelantan is likely to host the Malaysia Games for the very first time in 2024.

Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman confirmed yesterday that the Malaysia Games Supreme Committee has given the green light to Kelantan for the 2024 Games though it is yet to be approved by the cabinet.

“In principle, we have agreed to give way to Kelantan to host the 2024 Malaysia Games. However, I will have to discuss this with the cabinet,” said Syed Saddiq yesterday.

“Kelantan has never been given the chance to host the Games in the past. By hosting the Games, it will bring hundreds of millions of ringgit (from federal government) to develop the sports infrastructure in the state which has long been neglected.

“There were initially bids from Federal Territories and Penang to host the 2024 Games. However, I have advised them to withdraw their bids.

“If you look at the (sports) infrastructure in FT and Penang, they are already quite good.

“In Kelantan they do not even have an aquatics complex. Hosting it would provide a good opportunity for the Sports Ministry to work together with Kelantan to develop their infrastructure.”

Syed Saddiq added that the committee had also agreed to rotate the hosting of the Malaysia Games between states and the National Sports Council (NSC) though it is unclear whether the Games will be held in Bukit Jalil in 2022 due to a number of bids.

“We have agreed that on alternate editions, the Malaysia Games would be hosted by NSC to fully utilise the infrastructure at Kuala Lumpur Sports City,” added Syed Saddiq.

“This would save money and the sports development funds available would then be distributed to all the states instead of only one (host) state.

“But despite wanting to introduce this for the first time (in 2022), there were a few states, Kedah, Selangor and Sabah, who have already bid for the (2022) Games.

“This decision will also be finalised by the cabinet.”

The Malaysia Games will be held in Johor this year on July 11-19.

On another note, Syed Saddiq announced that a new women's sports committee, that will further the women's agenda in sports, will be set up and parked under the Sports Ministry.

He added that funding for the development of women in sport will be greatly increased with the focus being on women in the National Hockey Development Programme, National Football Development Programme, National Rugby Development Programme and netball development programme.