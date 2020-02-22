UniKL give electrifying show to win TNB Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) achieved a hard-earned Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) treble when they beat Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 2-1 in the TNB Cup final today.

UniKL, who had earlier won the Charity Shield and League title, completed the domination in front of a packed gallery at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Nabil Fiqri had earlier given hope to THT with a 13th minute penalty corner rebound goal.

But UniKL came alive in the fourth quarter. Faid Farhadh Shah injected the fightback with a 48th minute goal, while Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin sealed the winner right after the restart.

“The management had set a target to win the League as well as the TNB Cup. Even though it was a tough match, in the end we achieved it in a blaze of glory.

“Credit to THT for playing at such a high intensity level,” said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.

It was the first treble for UniKL, who made their MHL debut in 2011.