Jun Hoong may not compete at Olympics if World Cup is called off

DIVER Cheong Jun Hoong has been training hard in China since late last year under former national coach Yang Zhuliang.

But it could all be in vain if next month’s Diving World Cup is called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fina, the world governing body for aquatics, is leaving it to the Japanese organisers on whether to cancel or postpone the World Cup on April 21-26.

The Japanese government will hold an emergency meeting to decide on tighter measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Any decision made will affect sporting activities.

Things do not look good as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government called off the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Aquatic Centre, the venue for the World Cup, on Friday.

Jun Hoong has been entered for the 10m platform individual alongside Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

“The organisers or Fina will come up with a directive soon. There is no news yet on whether it is on or postponed.

“It will be a good opportunity to test the venue but if it’s postponed, it will affect everyone. We will have to wait and see,” said Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum) secretary Mae Chen.

Jun Hoong, however, is not worried as her only goal is to focus on making sure she is ready when the time comes.