Hockey: Junior league suspended

The Junior Hockey League (JHL) has been postponed due to Covid 19.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) announced yesterday that the new dates for the boys’ JHL, initially scheduled on March 25-April 19, will be decided later.

The girls’ event is only scheduled to start in June.

MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh said the decision was taken after consultation with several parties.

He said the new dates will only be announced after getting the green light from the concerned parties including the Health Ministry.

“Once the all-safe signal is given, the competitions committee will meet to decide on the new JHL dates.

“The new dates, once things get better, will be marked accordingly and will not affect other tournaments on our calendar.

Among the important tournaments this year are the Junior Asia Cup (June 4-12) in Bangladesh, Malaysia Games (July 11-19) in Johor and the National Under-16 Championships (August) along with the Azlan Shah Cup and Razak Cup (September)

“This cannot be avoided. My advice to all State HAs is to ensure the players’ health and safety, and adopt preventive measures,” he added.