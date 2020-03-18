RMO compounds national keglers' dilemma

THE situation just can’t seem to get any better for the national bowling team.

The Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Confederation (MTBC) had earlier grounded their bowlers from international competitions until May due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Now with Malaysia entering a restricted movement order phase to combat the virus outbreak, it is looking even bleaker for the keglers.

This is because all bowling centres will not be able to operate and there will be no training until the situation eases up.

With no tournaments since last December’s Philippines Sea Games, the bowlers will face a tall order when competition restarts.

MTBC secretary Maradona Chok, however, believes it is necessary to abide by the rules to combat the pandemic.

“The bowlers have been instructed to stay at home,” said Maradona.

“We want them to rest and spend time with their families as we do not want to risk anything.”

With several tournaments in Asia also affected, the national bowlers are unlikely to see action until the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Open that was initially scheduled on March 26-April 4 has been moved to Nov 22-28.