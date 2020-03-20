'Please stay home'

Syaidatul Afifah

WHEN two world champions reach out to you, you had better take it seriously. So, don’t just be indifferent, Covid-19 is World War Three, and Malaysians, like the others on Earth, are battling this invisible enemy.

Squash legend Nicol David and bowling world champion Syaidatul Afifah, among many from the Malaysian sports fraternity, have come out on social media to urge everybody to join the fight.

While the real heroes are the beleaguered doctors, nurses and medical staff on the frontline, Nicol, Syaidatul urged fellow Malaysians to stay home and do their part in stopping the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Nicol David

Nicol said yesterday: “I just want to give a shout-out to Malaysians back home and everybody around the world that it’s been such a tough time.

“Everybody is going through these crazy moments of change and fear and worry. But I want to remind all of you to look out for each other and now is the best time to come together and be compassionate, and remember to follow instructions from the government.

“Do the right thing and stay at home for the better for yourself and others.

“Wash your hands and do the basic necessities. This (hygiene) is very important in these trying times and I hope all stay safe.”

Syaidatul, a member of the national women’s team that won gold at the World Championships in Las Vegas in 2017, said: “To help the government enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO), let’s keep calm and stay home for two weeks.

“This is the right time to be with family, so stay safe and stay at home.”

Harrif Saleh

Terengganu Cycling Team rider Harrif Saleh, who was outstanding in last month’s Le Tour de Langkawi, made a passionate plea for Malaysians to cancel their “balik kampung” plans.

“Please follow the orders to stay put and not travel back to your hometown to curb the spread of Covid-19,” said the 32-year-old from Terengganu.

“The virus does not discriminate, so the rakyat must not take this two-week MCO to go on holidays. If they had planned earlier for the school holidays, please postpone it.

“Even if you do not have the symptoms, stay home and don’t loiter around public places.”

Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said: “The world is facing a similar probllem today, the spread of Covid-19, and anything is possible in the coming months.

Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal

“I urge our hockey family to stay calm, and be confident of what the government, and the Ministry of Health is doing to combat the pandemic. So, let’s understand and adhere to the Movement Control Order.

“My plea to hockey players (of all levels and age-groups) is to stay safe with their parents and families, at home or in safe places, so that we can help the government fight the spread of Covid-19.”

The National Sports Institute said in a statement: “It's likely that prolonged home stay during the #COVID19 pandemic can lead to increased sedentary behaviour.

“Therefore, there is a strong need to continue physical activities in the house to stay healthy and boost our immune system.”