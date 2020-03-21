No happy landing for Jun Hoong

Cheong Jun Hoong’s hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics could be as good as over following the cancellation of the Diving World Cup in Tokyo on April 21-26.

FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, announced on Thursday the decision to call off both the World Cup and Artistic Swimming Olympic qualifying tournament that was also scheduled to be held in Tokyo on April 30-May 3.

Both the events will be rescheduled to June although no dates have been set.

The Singapore Diving Grand Prix on May 29-31 has also been scrapped while the Malaysian GP from June 5-7 has been postponed too.

The latest development is certainly a big blow to Jun Hoong who was recalled from her training base in Nanning, China earlier this week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Perakian, who has not seen action since knee surgery in June 2018, has been preparing for the World Cup, which serves as a final Olympic qualifying event.

Jun Hoong, 29, who partnered Pandelela Rinong to take silver in the 10m platform synchro at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was due to team up with Nur Dhabitah Sabri for the World Cup.

But it seems like the 2017 world champion’s plans have suffered a major setback with the recent developments.

Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum) secretary Mae Chen, however, remains optimistic that Jun Hoong and the national men divers, who are yet to qualify for the Olympics, still have a shot at making it to the Tokyo Games.

“Right now, it’s the best decision that FINA could have made especially since we’re under the Movement Control Order (MCO) and many other countries are in a similar situation,” said Mae.

“There’s really nothing that the athletes can do about it as we must all play our roles in combating the spread of this virus.

“But I believe there’s still a chance for Jun Hoong and our men as all divers will have to start all over, so they will be on a level field.

Mae added that the Malaysian GP will be pushed back to November while the SEA Age-Group Swimming Championships, that is supposed to be held from June 19-21, will be delayed until October.

“Besides that, we are also hopeful if the situation eases up, we can have the Malaysian Open either in May or early June,” said Mae.

The Malaysian Open, which is an Olympic qualifier, was supposed to be held on April 16-19.