OCM support IOC's decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) have taken note of the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by a year.

OCM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said today: “The OCM fully support the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to a date no later than the summer of 2021.

“We will be considering the implications for our athletes over the coming days in consultation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective National Sports Associations.

“We are glad that this decision is taken now, rather than later.

“Our major concern is the safety and wellbeing of the athletes and we empathise with those athletes who have qualified for Tokyo 2020.

“We are confident that the opportunity shall prevail itself for our athletes to still participate in the postponed Olympics

“What is happening today is totally unprecedented. Hence, our priority as a sports community is to support our government in its effort to eliminate the threats of Covid-19, with the well-being and safety of athletes being of utmost importance.

“We will continue to collaborate with the relevant international and local stakeholders to ensure our athletes’ interest are protected.” Norza concluded.