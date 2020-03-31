Jackie's sports contacts cleared of Covid-19

THE National Sports Council (NSC) have confirmed that all athletes, who came in close contact with hammer thrower Jackie Wong recently, tested negative for Covid-19.

The 37 athletes together with 10 officials were initially quarantined at the NSC hostel in Bukit Jalil.

Jackie is now recovering at the Sibu Hospital in Sarawak.

All facilities used by Jackie at the NSC have also been disinfected.

“Currently, no athletes are under quarantine at the NSC or anywhere else,” said NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Meanwhile, fencer Joshua Koh had a close call when he competed in the Westend Epee Grand Prix in Budapest on March 6-8 as six fencers (three each from Italy and South Korea) tested positive for Covid-19.

He was also training in Italy before the tournament in Hungary.

The 29-year-old was tested for Covid-19 upon his return to Malaysia on March 15. Luckily, his result returned negative.

“I was relieved when the hospital informed me about my negative result.

“In Budapest, fencers did not shake hands after each bout.

“In Italy, I was training in Pisa, which is not a high-risk area,” Joshua told Bernama recently.