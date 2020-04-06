They are just too heavy with guilt

Malaysian weightlifters will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year after the sport's world body said on Saturday they had banned the athletes following a high number of doping cases.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said Malaysian lifters shall not compete at the Tokyo Games, regardless of the change of date.

The Olympics have been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and is now scheduled on July 23-Aug 8 next year

The IWF have also banned Malaysia from IWF events for five months starting from the date of the next competition.

The world body said the five-month ban was imposed after considering the 12-month voluntary suspension the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) had imposed on their athletes beginning May 30 in 2018.

They have also suspended Malaysian athletes from taking part in any IWF activities for 12 months until April 1 next year.

This particular sanction, however, could be lifted as early as October 1 if the MWF can prove they have met pre-defined criteria set by IWF.

IWF disclosed that MWF were informed on April 1 and have until April 21 to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The national body were rocked by a slew of doping violations during the 2017-18 period when no less than five athletes had tested positive for banned substances.

MWF president Datuk Ayub Rahmat said they have yet to decide on whether to appeal the sanctions.

Slim chances of succeeding, coupled with the exorbitant costs involved, make appealing to CAS an unattractive proposition in most doping-related cases.

The national body paid US$25,600 (RM111,564) in doping fines to IWF in September last year.

Ayub said the sanctions do not impact local programmes for the sport.

“Based on this decision (by IWF), internal competitions such as the national championships and the Malaysia Games (Johor) will go on.”

Ayub stressed that Malaysia will continue its fight against doping in the sport.

“MWF have been running anti-doping awareness education programmes since May 2018. We will double our efforts going forward,” he said.

Hafifi Mansor had represented Malaysia at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He too failed a doping test at the Australian Open in March 2017.