Elephant killed, skinned by Myanmar poachers

NAYPYIDAW: A female elephant was killed and allegedly skinned for its hide by poachers in the Ayeyarwady region.

Regional Forestry Department official U Pyae Phyo Aung said the elephant was killed using poisoned arrows at the Sin-Ma reserve in Ngaputaw township.

According to The Myanmar Times, residents stumbled on the carcass last Friday before informing the authorities.

The elephant, estimated

to be about 28 years old, measured 2.3m-tall and 2.1m-long, according to the Forestry Department.

Police have joined rangers in the investigations.

Poachers killed six wild elephants in Ayeyarwady last year, eight in 2018, and 16 in 2017.

The reduction in the number of killings is attributed to intensified patrols and operations against illegal wildlife trading.

Myanmar has about 2000 wild elephants, according to the Forestry and Environment Ministry.

In 2018, the Myanmar parliament passed the Biodiversity and Protected Areas Law, one of the strongest wildlife protection laws in the region.

The country, however, remains a hub for illegal wildlife trade in Asia.