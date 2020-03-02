Philippine, US elite forces hone counter-terrorism tactics

MANILA: Troops from the Philippines and the United States completed a joint training in Palawan recently.

According to the Manila Times, the US embassy said that from January to February this year, the soldiers developed counter-terrorism tactics and skills through the training, which was held even as the Philippines announced it was ending its Visiting Forces Agreement with the US.

“The training included focus on the importance of local community support and outreach as part of a holistic counterterrorism strategy,” said the embassy.

Those who participated in the training were US Army Special Operations Forces and elite contingents from the Philippine’s 18th Special Forces Company.

The US Department of Defence provided the US$100,000 funding for the training session.

“Last year, it sponsored seven similar events amounting to USS1,000,000.”

Following the completion of the training, the embassy said troops from the US and Philippines would continue to hone their counter-terrorism tactics and skills.

It also acknowledged that the training strengthened the bond between US and Philippine military forces.

“The United States, as a longstanding friend, partner and ally of the Philippines, continues to provide support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines through a variety of training.”