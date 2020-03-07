Sluggish economy brings back poverty in Thailand

BANGKOK: The number of Thais living in poverty has fallen dramatically over the past 30 years but the downward trend is now reversing with the sluggish economy.

In 1988, the percentage of Thais living in poverty was over 65 per cent but it has progressively fallen to under 10 per cent in 2018.

However, according to a new World Bank report, that trend has reversed in recent years with stalled household incomes and consumption bringing a rise in poverty.

Between 2015 and 2018, the poverty rate in Thailand increased from 7.2 per cent to 9.8 per cent while the number of Thais living in poverty rose from 4.85 million to more than 6.7 million.

The rise in poverty in 2018 was widespread, occurring in every region and 61 out of the 77 provinces in Thailand.

The Central and Northeast regions saw the number of poor increase by over half a million over the same period.

The conflict-affected South recorded the country's highest poverty rate for the first time in 2017.

The Bangkok Post said that the report found the spike in poverty coincided with emerging and shifting economic and environmental challenges.

Over the past few years, Thailand's growth rate has dropped lower than other large developing Asia-Pacific economies. During the fourth quarter in 2019, Thailand had among the lowest GDP growth rates in the region, at 2.7 per cent.

The severe drought has also impacted the livelihoods of farmers, who are already among the country's poorest.

World Bank Thailand country manager Birgit Hansl said recent poverty trends show that despite Thailand's level of economic development, households were still vulnerable to shocks and weak economic conditions.

"To meet Thailand's aspiration of achieving high income status, Thai households will need better protection from income shocks such as ill health, job loss and natural disasters. It will be equally important to support the creation of more productive and higher paying jobs."

Since poverty data were first published in 1988, Thailand's poverty rate has increased five times, most recently in 2016 and 2018 and previously around the time of financial crises in 1998, 2000 and 2008. Thailand is the only Asean country to experience several increases in poverty since 2000.

While Thailand performs better than its Asean peers on many international indicators of well-being – such as primary school enrolment, access to water, sanitation, and electricity, and has a low international extreme poverty rate – inequality remains an issue.

The poorest 40 per cent of the country suffered falling income and consumption during 2015-2017.

The trend among this group is related to falling labour income, with wage growth stagnating and revenues from farming and business dropping.

World Bank economist and author of the report, Judy Yang said a more nuanced picture of inequity and a better understanding of vulnerability will be needed to guide Thailand's next steps towards building a more prosperous society for all.

"Eliminating persistent pockets of poverty will require growth strategies that take into account short term risk mitigation and long term investment needs."

The report also calls for intervention and investment to help transform Thailand. It said in the short term, the country will need to reinforce its safety nets.

Vulnerable populations need to be better identified and swift action taken to create better jobs in a changing economy.

In the long term, investing in the next generation is key as the next generation will shrink due to demographic changes.

Every child will need to be given a fair shot and provided the health and education opportunities to reach their potential. This will help households escape the poverty trap, support an ageing population, and boost Thailand's growth prospects.