China Covid-19 toll rises to 2,345 deaths, over 76,200 infections

This photo taken on February 20, 2020 shows doctors looking at a lung CT image at a hospital in Yunmeng county, Xiaogan city, in China's central Hubei province. - China on February 21 touted a big drop in new cases of the coronavirus as a sign it has contained the epidemic, but fears grew abroad after two former passengers of a quarantined cruise ship died in Japan and a cluster of infections increased in South Korea. (Photo by STR / AFP)
By Reuters - February 22, 2020 @ 10:21am

BEIJING: Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infections on Feb 21, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, down from 889 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 76,288.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China has reached 2,345 as of the end of Feb 21.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 106 new deaths, of which 90 were in the provincial capital of Wuhan. - REUTERS

