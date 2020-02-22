Another 142 Covid-19 cases in S Korea; tally soars to 433

SEOUL: South Korea said on Saturday afternoon that the number of people infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country has more than doubled to 433.

The new toll makes South Korea the worst-affected country outside of China, far ahead of Japan which has 99 confirmed cases.

Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 142 new cases at a morning briefing today, and another 87 in the afternoon. It had reported 204 cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, most have been traced to a 61-year-old woman who had attended religious services at a church in the city of Daegu.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China, where it originated, rose to 2,345 as of Friday with over 76,000 people infected. -- Reuters

More to come