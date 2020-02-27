Panic as Covid-19 spreading faster outside China

SHANGHAI/SEOUL: The number of new Covid-19 coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, as US markets turned negative on fears over the rapid global spread of the disease.

Asia reported hundreds of new cases, Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection and the new disease also hit Pakistan, Greece and Algeria. Global food conglomerate Nestle suspended all business travel until March 15.

US health authorities, managing 59 cases so far - mostly Americans repatriated from a cruise ship in Japan - have said a global pandemic is likely.

The virus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

A security guard wearing protective face masks stands guard in front of the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje on February 26, 2020. - North Macedonia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection, diagnosed in a woman who recently arrived from Italy, the health minister said on Wednesday. (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP)

While radical quarantining measures have helped to slow the rate of transmission in China, it is accelerating elsewhere.

Germany, which has around 20 cases, said it was already impossible to trace all chains of infection, and Health Minister Jens Spahn urged regional authorities, hospitals and employers to review their pandemic planning.

“Large numbers of people have had contact with the patients, and that is a big change to the 16 patients we had until now where the chain could be traced back to the origin in China,” he said.

‘PANDEMIC’ OR NOT?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said China had reported 412 new cases on Tuesday, while there were 459 logged in 37 other countries.

However, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised diplomats in Geneva on Wednesday against speaking of a pandemic - which the WHO defines as the worldwide spread of a new disease.

“Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralysing systems,” he said. “It may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true.”

The WHO says the outbreak peaked in China around Feb 2, after measures that included isolating its epicentre Hubei province. It said only 10 new cases were reported in China on Tuesday outside Hubei.

China’s National Health Commission reported 78,064 total confirmed cases in mainland China, with a death toll up 52 to 2,715.

A medical staff with protective suit (L) checks a patient temperature at Dr. Fran Mihaljevic hospital for Infectious Diseases in Zagreb, on February 25, 2020 where a young Croatian man who was infected with the new coronavirus is being monitored. - Croatia reported the first known case of the new coronavirus in the Balkans region after a young man who recently returned from Italy was found to be infected. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)

FIRST LATIN AMERICAN CASE

Brazil’s first case was in a 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo who had recently visited Italy, a new front line in the global outbreak with 322 cases.

The diagnosis coincided with the carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel. Brazil’s stock index fell over 7 per cent.

In addition to Brazil, Italians or people who recently visited Italy have tested positive in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

A hotel in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, was locked down over cases linked to Italy.

“It’s very scary because everyone is out, in the pool, spreading the virus,” said 45-year-old Briton Lara Pennington.

In France, a second person died - a teacher who had not visited any country with a known outbreak.

People wearing protective face masks are seen outside the AHEPA hospital, where the first confirmed coronavirus case is being treated, in Thessaloniki, Greece, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to stem the virus as concern mounted for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan has nearly 170 cases besides the 691 linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off its coast this month.

There have been nearly 50 deaths outside China, including 12 in Italy and 19 in Iran, according to a Reuters tally.

While Iran has reported only 139 cases, epidemiologists say the death rate of around 2 per cent seen elsewhere suggest that the true number of cases must be many times higher. Cases linked to Iran have been reported across the Middle East. - REUTERS