Four new cases of Covid-19 infection confirmed in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed and verified four more cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore with two involving Myanmar and Japanese nationals.

With four more cases of Covid-19 in the city island, it brings the tally to 106.

Of the four new cases, three are linked to the new cluster at Wizlearn Technologies Pte Ltd, which now pushing the total number to 11.

Other clusters showed that eight are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore; 23 to the Grace Assembly of God; nine to medical shop Yong Thai Hang; three to the business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore; five to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

According to MOH’s statement issued here today, all four cases have no recent travel history to China as well as to Cheongdo county and Daegu city in South Korea but two had been to Batam, Indonesia for three days from Feb 21.

All the four cases are currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, MOH said two patients were discharged from hospital today bringing to 74 the number of those who have fully recovered.

The two just recovered patients are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God.

Most of the 32 confirmed cases, who are still in hospital are stable or improving, while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the MOH said.

As of noon, the MOH has identified 3,133 close contacts who have been quarantined.

“Of these, 367 are currently quarantined, and 2,766 have completed their quarantine,” it added. – BERNAMA