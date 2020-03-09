Covid-19: Indonesia reports 13 new cases; total now at 19

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded another 13 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the republic to 19, said Indonesian government spokesman on the coronavirus, Achmad Yurianto, at Istana Presiden, Jakarta, in a live broadcast by a local television station this evening.

On March 2, Indonesia was included in the list of nations with Covid-19 cases, after two of its citizens from Depok, near Jakarta, tested positive for the virus.

Four days later, another two positive cases were confirmed, while the fifth and sixth cases were confirmed yesterday.

Malaysians staying or arriving in Indonesia have been urged to register with the Malaysian Embassy, so as to enable the embassy to extend help in an emergency.

“Malaysians who are in Indonesia, but have not registered with the Embassy, can do so online at https://goo.gl/ixYVfy or email [email protected],” according to a statement by the embassy. – BERNAMA