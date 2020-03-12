Singapore to identify 95 who attended Malaysia's 'tabligh' gathering

SINGAPORE: Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs of Singapore Masagos Zulkifli has expressed his concerns over several confirmed Covid-19 cases arising from a mass religious gathering in Malaysia.

It is believed that he is referring to a 'tabligh' assembly at Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 27 to March 1.

Citing a news report, Masagos who is also the republic’s Environment and Water Resources Minister, said 95 Singaporeans had attended the event.

According to him, Singapore's Ministry of Health is in the midst of investigating and identifying the Singaporean attendees.

“If you were there, please get yourselves checked up by a doctor - protect your loved ones and those around you. For those who are unwell, please seek medical attention immediately,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

On Feb 14, Masagos was reportedly said that all Muslims attending prayers at mosques are encouraged to take their own mats and to avoid shaking hands to minimise contact.

These measures can better protect congregants from the coronavirus while still allowing them to perform their religious obligations, he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reportedly said that based on preliminary information, the assembly involved some 10,000 people from several countries including Malaysia.

He said all planned mass gatherings should be postponed and the people are encouraged to avoid visiting Covid-19-affected countries. -- Bernama