Designer of Barcelona Olympic stadium dies of Covid-19

ROME: Vittorio Gregotti, an Italian architect who designed the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics stadium, died Sunday at the age of 92 after catching the Covid-19 coronavirus, Italian media said.

Gregotti died of pneumonia after being hospitalised in Milan having contracted Covid-19, the AGI news agency and the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

He also designed the Arcimboldi Opera Theatre in Milan, a futuristic structure built to allow the opera season to continue while the La Scala underwent renovation in 2002-2004.

Paying tribute, fellow Italian architect Stefano Boeri called Gregotti a “master of international architecture” who “created the story of our culture.”

“What a great sadness,” he wrote on Facebook.

Gregotti’s wife Mariana Mazza has been hospitalised at the same Milan hospital, Corriere della Sera said, without providing details on why. - AFP