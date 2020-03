LONDON: British cases of Covid-19 coronavirus rose 26 per cent to 1,950 from 1,543 the day before, the health ministry said.

Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan 31. There have so far been 56 reported deaths.

“As of 9am on March 17, 50,442 people have been tested in the UK, of which 48,492 were confirmed negative and 1,950 were confirmed as positive,” the government said. - Reuters