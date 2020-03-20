Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at Makkah, Madinah mosques

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian authorities have barred Muslim worshippers from entering and praying at two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The Presidency and the security and health authorities decided to suspend... prayers in the outer squares of the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) and the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi) starting tomorrow, Friday,” the country’s official SPA news agency quoted Hani bin Hosni Haider, a spokesman for the General Presidency of Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, as saying.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia suspended congregational prayers in other mosques in the country, except Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country totals 274.

The Covid-19 virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide totals 242,721 while the death toll exceeds 9,860, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US. - BERNAMA