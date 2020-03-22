Covid-19: Nearly one billion under lockdown worldwide

NEW YORK: Nearly one billion people around the world are confined to their homes, as deaths from the global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic surged towards 13,000.

The virus death toll soared to 12,725 worldwide as worst-hit Italy reported a one-day record number of deaths – nearly 800, with the country’s overall toll shooting past 4,800 – and Spain reported a 32 per cent spike in new deaths.

France’s toll jumped by 112 to 562, as police officials said helicopters and drones were being deployed to boost the government’s attempts to keep people in their homes.

“The helicopters will give us a larger vision and a panoramic view of the situation in real time to help guide the patrols on the ground,” a national police source said.

A woman looks at screens showing train times at the Montparnasse station in Paris, on March 21, 2020 as a strick lockdown comes into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country - French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movementnon-essential public places including restaurants and cafes. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Nearly one billion people are now confined to their homes in 35 countries, including 600 million hemmed in by mandatory government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.

The measures came as pressure mounted on Olympic organisers to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games – and as the US Congress thrashes out an emergency economic package that could top US$1 trillion.

With virus fears gripping the world’s number one economy, New Jersey followed several other states, including California, New York and Illinois, in telling residents to stay indoors.

Governor Phil Murphy ordered all non-essential businesses to close their physical stores from 9pm (0100 GMT Sunday).

And in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the disruption is likely to last for months, not weeks.

“I don’t think it’s possible in a city of this size for people to maintain it for much longer than three weeks before they start losing it,” said Yona Corn, a 35-year-old singer living in New York.

“I think there’s going to be a big mental health crisis. I worry about what’s going to happen to people,” she told AFP.

A man walks on an empty street in the tourist area of Old San Juan city in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 21, 2020. - Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe. More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown -- including in the US's three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago -- with more states expected to ramp up restrictions. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)

Italy, a nation of 60 million, now accounts for more than a third of the world’s coronavirus deaths. It has a death rate of 8.6 per cent among confirmed Covid-19 infections, significantly higher than in most other countries.

France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have ordered people to stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, while Bavaria became the first region in Germany to order a lockdown.

Britain told pubs, restaurants and theatres to close and warned citizens to stop panic-buying.

While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit by the virus, the WHO has warned that young people are also vulnerable.

Almost empty Gran Via avenue is seen at dusk during a partial lockdown due to a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Australia’s famed Bondi beach and Rio de Janeiro’s beaches were ordered shut, and the normally bustling US-Mexico border was deserted as a shutdown took effect on Saturday.

The strict confinement measures follow the template set by China, as a lockdown imposed in Hubei province, of which Wuhan - the origin of the coronavirus - is the capital, appeared to have paid off.

Europe now accounts for more than half of the world’s fatalities linked to Covid-19.

However, accurate figures are difficult to reach because many of the victims suffered from other illnesses, and infection rates are uncertain because of a lack of testing in many countries.

The shadow of the coronavirus is lengthening across Africa and the Middle East as well.

Cases stand at more than 1,000 across Africa, where health care systems are fragile and social distancing is difficult in many crowded cities.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Finland, Lithuania and Mauritius all reported their first virus deaths on Saturday.

This picture taken on March 21, 2020 shows a deserted street downtown Stockholm, Sweden, as a strick lockdown comes into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. (Photo by Anders WIKLUND / TT News Agency / AFP)

In Iran, which reported 123 new deaths Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani promised the country will overcome the outbreak – but refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.

Iran has had more than 1,500 deaths and some 20,000 infections linked to Covid-19.

In Latin America, Bolivia ordered citizens to stay at home starting on Sunday, and Colombia said it will begin mandatory isolation from Tuesday. - AFP