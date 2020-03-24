90pct of S'pore imported cases show no symptoms at checkpoints, says report

SINGAPORE: Nine in 10 imported Covid-19 cases detected in Singapore between March 18 and 20 did not show symptoms, like fever, when they passed through the border checkpoints, The Straits Times reported.

As a result, the cases were detected only later on, it reported by quoting the republic’s Health Ministry (MOH).

The online report said about 90 per cent of the imported cases reported in Singapore during the three-day period went to see a doctor at a hospital or general practitioner’s clinic after they returned home.

“They had not displayed symptoms when at the checkpoints,“ MOH was quoted as saying.

Since last week, Singapore had seen an increase of imported cases to the Island city.

Yesterday alone, the republic reported 48 imported cases of Covid-19 infection, the highest number so far.

As its latest measure to mitigate the risk of importation of the virus, it requires all travellers to Singapore to submit a health declaration to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) prior to their arrival this Friday.

The health declaration also applies to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders that include student pass, dependent pass, work pass and long-term visit pass holders. - Bernama