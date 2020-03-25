President Jokowi's mother dies

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s mother Sudjiatmi Notomiharjo died today in Solo, Central Java. She was 77.

According to local media, she breathed her last at 4.45pm (West Indonesian time).

However, the cause of her death is still unknown.

Sudjiatmi was born on Feb 15, 1943 in Surakarta.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has extended his condolences to the Indonesian president and family.

In postings on his Facebook and Twitter accounts tonight, Muhyiddin said he had just heard about the sad news of the death of Ibu Sudjiatmi Notomiharjo.

“All Malaysians and I extend our condolences and sorrow on the passing of ‘Almarhumah’ which must surely be a big loss to ‘Bapak Presiden’ and all Indonesians,” the prime minister said.

Muhyiddin also expressed the hope that the president, more popularly known as Jokowi, and his family would bear with the loss and persevere. -- Bernama